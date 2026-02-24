In a late-night NBA showdown, the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Minnesota is coming off a 135-108 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, while Portland beat the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The Timberwolves (35-23, 15-12 on the road) are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games, going 6-4 ATS in those games. The Blazers (28-30, 16-14 at home) are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games, going just 4-6 ATS in those games.

Tipoff from the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter is set for 10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Blazers vs. Timberwolves odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 235.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Blazers vs. Wolves:

Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers spread: Timberwolves -6.5 at DraftKings Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers over/under: 235.5 points Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers money line: Timberwolves -265, Blazers +215 Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers streaming: Peacock

Top Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Timberwolves vs. Blazers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (235.5). The over has hit in six of the Timberwolves' last seven games when playing on the road against the Trail Blazers. The Timberwolves are also 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against the Trail Blazers.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards to score 27.6 points on average and be one of seven Minnesota players to score 11.5 or more points. The Blazers' Jerami Grant, meanwhile, is projected to have 17.9 points as four Portland players score 13.9 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 238 points as the Over clears in 52% of simulations.

How to make Blazers vs. Timberwolves picks

