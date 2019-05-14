Timberwolves coaching rumors: Minnesota to interview Juwan Howard, other candidates for head coach position

The Minnesota Timberwolves are still without a head coach, but that might not be for much longer.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, new Wolves team president Gersson Rosas plans to interview candidates for the head-coaching job this week, including Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard and Portland Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool. Interim head coach Ryan Saunders will also be a prominent candidate to remain in the position. via ESPN:

New Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas plans to interview candidates for the franchise's head-coaching job this week, including Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard and Portland Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool, league sources told ESPN. Interim coach Ryan Saunders will remain a prominent candidate in Minnesota's coaching search, but Rosas plans to engage in a process with outside candidates before formalizing a decision on a new head coach, league sources said. Saunders finished the season as the Timberwolves' interim coach after the midseason firing of Tom Thibodeau and has earned the endorsement of All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns. Saunders has made a strong impression on ownership and senior management, including Rosas, who has spent a dozen or so hours meeting with him since Rosas' recent appointment to run the Wolves' basketball operations.

Marc Stein of The New York Times reports Pelicans assistant Chris Finch will also interview for the job.

The Wolves fired head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau in January after two-plus seasons of service. Saunders was named the team's interim head coach following Thibodeau's departure, and the team went 17-25 under him.