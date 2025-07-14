Minnesota Timberwolves sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo is a step closer to playing for the Italian national basketball team later this summer. DiVincenzo has officially been granted Italian citizenship by the Council of Ministers, allowing him to suit up for Italy in international competition.

"The Council of Ministers, upon proposal by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, and given the favorable opinions expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani and the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, has resolved to propose to the President of the Republic the granting of Italian citizenship, for special merits, to Mr. DiVincenzo Donte Michael, a professional basketball player of American nationality, pursuant to Article 9, paragraph 2, of Law No. 91 of 5 February 1992," the council said in a statement.

DiVincenzo previously expressed interest in gaining Italian citizenship and was optimistic it would happen in time for him to play for the national team this summer for FIBA EuroBasket.

"I'd say so, we're all on the same wavelength," DiVincenzo said in April. "I think it would be wonderful to represent Italy. Now we just have to wait for the paperwork to arrive."

This has been a long time coming for DiVincenzo, who tried to receive Italian citizenship while in college playing for Villanova because he felt playing in the NBA was "unrealistic" for him. That changed after DiVincenzo's star began to rise in his junior and senior seasons. He became a March Madness darling his senior year, which led to him being drafted 17th overall in 2018.

DiVincenzo also tried to receive citizenship for the 2024 Paris Olympics, though there wasn't enough time to get him approved. But now the official paperwork clears the way for him to compete with Italy at FIBA EuroBasket in late August. While the roster has yet to be announced, DiVincenzo could join former NBA players Danilo Gallinari, Nicolò Melli and Nico Mannion on the team. While it will serve as DiVincenzo's first time playing with Italy, it may mark the last time Gallinari suits up for the "azzuro" after he hinted at retirement following EuroBasket in January. Italy will compete in Group C against Cyprus, Georgia, Spain, Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina.