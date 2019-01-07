Timberwolves fire head coach Tom Thibodeau after 22-point win over Lakers, per report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly fired head coach Tom Thibodeau.

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Timberwolves made the call on Sunday evening following Minnesota's 22-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Ryan Saunders -- longterm assistant coach and son of the late Flip Saunders, who coached the Timberwolves for 11 seasons over two different stints -- will take over as the interim head coach. Scott Layden, meanwhile, will continue on as general manager.

Sources with @JonKrawczynski: Minnesota has fired coach Tom Thibodeau. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2019

The fact that the Wolves decided to fire Thibodeau is not all that surprising, as he's been on thin ice in Minnesota for a while. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor reportedly considered firing Thibodeau over the summer, and his handling of the Jimmy Butler fiasco did not earn him any additional support.

To make the call immediately following an impressive win is certainly a bit bizarre though, Minnesota will be back in action on Tuesday night when they meet the Thunder (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA TV add-on). But according to Krawczynski, the decision was the cumulation of a long-term evaluation process following the whole Butler saga. Thibodeau, of course, tried to salvage things with Butler instead of trading him immediately, and Butler ended up playing 10 games with the Wolves early in the season.

After a 4-9 start, Thibodeau finally relented, and the team sent Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Robert Covington and Dario Saric. Things looked up initially, but the Wolves have stagnated in a crowded Western Conference. Even after their big win over the Lakers on Sunday, the Wolves are just 19-21 on the season and sitting in 11th place.