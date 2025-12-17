Surging Western Conference teams will clash on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams are 7-3 over their last 10 games. The Wolves (17-9) are coming off a 117-103 victory over Sacramento on Sunday, while Memphis (12-14) enters in off a 121-103 win over the Clippers on Monday. Minnesota leads the all-time series 58-54. Ja Morant (ankle) is questionable for Memphis, while Anthony Edwards (foot) is questionable for the Wolves.

Tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 8 p.m. ET. Memphis won two of three meetings last season as they'll match up for the first time this year. Minnesota is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread: Minnesota -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies over/under: 232.5 points Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies money line: Minnesota -299, Memphis +240 Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies streaming: Fubo (try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (235.5). The Under is a combined 30-22 for the teams this season, with the setting also playing a factor in the model predicting under 235.5. The Under is 8-5 for the Wolves in home games this year, while the total hasn't been reached in nine of 13 road games for Memphis. Minnesota home games have also seen the Under hit in three straight entering Wednesday's contest.

Over the last 13 meetings between these teams, 11 have failed to reach 235.5 points. The Grizzlies don't allow free points, as their opponents have made the fewest free throws this season, while the Wolves allow the fourth-fewest made 3-pointers per game. SportsLine's model forecasts just two players to score more than 18 points, as the teams combine for 230 points per the simulations. Thus, SportsLine's advanced model projects the Under to hit in 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time in an A-rated pick. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.