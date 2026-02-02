Two teams going in opposite directions will meet as part of Monday's NBA schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wolves (31-19) have won four in a row, including a Saturday victory over the Grizzlies in Memphis by a 131-114 score. The defeat was Memphis' (18-29) sixth in a row as the Grizzlies are on their longest losing streak in seven years. Anthony Edwards (back) and Julius Randle (thumb) are questionable for Minnesota, while Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) is probable for Memphis.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. The Grizzlies did win the earlier matchup this season in December. Minnesota is a 6.5-point favorite in the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under is 229.5. The Wolves are at -231 on the money line, while the Grizz are listed at +189. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread Timberwolves -6.5 at DraftKings Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves over/under: 229.5 points Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves money line: Timberwolves -231, Grizzlies +189 Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves streaming: Peacock

How to make Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Wolves 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (229.5 points). These teams combined for 245 points in their Saturday matchup, easily clearing the Over, which was also 229.5 in that contest. That's simply been par for the course for these teams recently as the Over is 7-3 over their last 10 matchups.

The Wolves have seen the Over go 16-9 (64%) on the road this season, which is the highest percentage in the NBA. Minnesota has gone over in each of its last two games overall, while the Grizzlies have gone over in four of their last five home games. Based on the trends, the model is calling for 240 total points being scored. Thus, the Over hits in 63.1% of simulations.

It also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time.

The model predicts one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time.