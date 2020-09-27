Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was arrested at his home Saturday evening on charges of marijuana possession and "receiving and concealing stolen property," as reported by The Athletic on Sunday morning. The 23-year-old player is currently being held without bail at Hennepin County Jail and must wait to see a judge.

After learning of the situation, the Timberwolves issued a statement on the matter, per The Athletic:

"We are aware of the situation involving Malik Beasley and are in the process of gathering information at this time."

Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, also gave a statement regarding his client's situation.

"At the time of the incident, multiple individuals were present at the residence. The allegations against Malik will be defended vigorously."

Beasley was traded to the Timberwolves from the Denver Nuggets as part of a four-team deal at the trade deadline in February. In his 14 games with Minnesota after being traded, the fourth-year guard out of Florida State averaged an impressive 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. He's set to become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, and Minnesota is expected to try and retain the talented young guard. Team president Gersson Rosas said back in May during a state of the Timberwolves address to the media that, they want Beasley to be with the franchise "for a long, long time."

