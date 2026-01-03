The Miami Heat will look to stay hot when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a key NBA matchup on Saturday. Minnesota is coming off a 126-102 loss at Atlanta on Wednesday, while Miami downed Detroit 118-112 on Thursday. The Timberwolves (21-13), who are third in the Northwest Division, are 9-7 on the road this season. The Heat (19-15), who have won four in a row, are 12-5 on their home court. Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) will miss the game for Minnesota. Tyler Herro (toe) is out for Miami.

Tip-off from Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Heat lead the all-time series 36-34, but the Timberwolves have won six of the last eight meetings. Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Heat odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 238.5. Before making any Heat vs. Timberwolves picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model enters Week 11 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 32-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Heat 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Heat spread: Minnesota -2.5 at DraftKings Timberwolves vs. Heat over/under: 238.5 points Timberwolves vs. Heat money line: Minnesota -142, Miami +120 Timberwolves vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Heat streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Heat vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (239.5 points). The total has gone under in five of the last seven head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in seven of the last nine Timberwolves games, and in three of the last five Heat games.. The SportsLine model is projecting Minnesota's Anthony Edwards to score 26.9 points on average and be one of six Timberwolves players to score 11.4 or more points. Miami's Norman Powell, meanwhile, is projected to have 21.7 points as five Heat players score 13.1 points or more.

It also says one side of the spread is the better value.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Heat, and which side of the spread is the better value?