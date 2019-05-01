Timberwolves hire Rockets exec Gersson Rosas as new president of basketball operations, per report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly finished their search for a new president of basketball operations. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wolves are planning to hire Gersson Rosas, who has been working for the Houston Rockets as their vice president of basketball operations.

Rosas, who has been with the Rockets organization for 16 years save for a three-month stint as the Dallas Mavericks' general manager in 2013, is now the only Latino working as a president of basketball operations in an NBA front office. In an interview with The Undefeated earlier this season, he noted that he'd like to see that number increase.

"It's surprising," Rosas told The Undefeated. "There's not a lot of Latinos in executive positions or in front offices. And, hopefully, that number will grow. That's one of the things that is important to me."

He got a glowing send off from his former employer, with Rockets GM Daryl Morey even joking about how he wished Rosas had gone to work for a team in the Eastern Conference. Via ESPN:

"Gersson has been an unbelievable person to work with. He's been way overqualified for his job for a while here. He's more than earned his shot, although I wish he would've gone East. We're going to have an extremely tough competitor in the West." "Minnesota is going to find how forward-thinking, how hard working and how talented he is at putting together a winning team."

Now taking over for Tom Thibodeau, who was fired as the head coach and president back in January, Rosas will have an interesting summer ahead of him. The Wolves have just eight players under contract for next season -- nine including the qualifying offer for Tyus Jones -- but are already capped out. That means Rosas will have to get creative in his attempts to improve the roster around Karl-Anthony Towns.