Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler refuses to answer questions about future in Los Angeles after Clippers game

Maybe Jimmy Butler doesn't want to go to Los Angeles after all.

Following the Minnesota Timberwolves' 120-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, Butler was asked a number of questions regarding a future in Los Angeles -- and he promptly batted them away.

"No, I'm in Minnesota for the time being," Butler said, according to Baxter Holmes of ESPN.com. "I'll enjoy the sunshine for a couple days, and then if we go back there, we go back there."

Butler continued to deflect any questions that insinuated a potential trade to the Clippers -- one of the three teams he initially listed from his trade demand along with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

"I don't know, man," Butler said. "I'm still taking in how we just lost. I'm not even worried about tomorrow or the day after that."

"I just hoop," Butler said. "I play basketball. I go out there, and I try to win home or away. I think that's my job. I'm not worried about nothing -- none of that. You [reporters] continue to ask those questions, but it's not going to change how I go about the game. It's not going to change how I interact with guys in this locker room. We'll be just fine."

Trade talks over recent weeks regarding Butler have died down. The Miami Heat were the most interested suitor, but the Timberwolves turned down numerous trade offers from the Heat. Miami has since pulled back on trade talks.

Butler scored 16 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, clearly showing more aggression and playmaking ability in the decisive portion of the game.

We all know both sides want to move on from one another. However, with teams not being able to trade recently-signed free agents and certain teams not knowing where they measure up as far as being championship contenders, a deal is not likely until near the trade deadline.

The Clippers are currently 6-4 and look like a playoff team through the first 10 games of the season. If they look like a playoff team come January or February, maybe they become the frontrunners to land the All-Star forward.

Only time will tell.