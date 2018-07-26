Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler skipping USA Basketball minicamp after elective hand surgery

USA Basketball's summer minicamp got underway on Thursday in Las Vegas, and a number of big name stars are absent. Kawhi Leonard declined to show up after his hectic past few months, and so too did LeBron James and Steph Curry. Now, another name has been added to the list: Jimmy Butler.

Interestingly, Butler is absent because he underwent hand surgery on Tuesday. The Timberwolves did not offer any more information in their press release on Thursday afternoon. Via NBA.com/Timberwolves:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard/forward Jimmy Butler underwent a successful, elective right hand procedure on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Butler has already returned to offseason activities.

That certainly came out of nowhere, but the good news is it was an elective procedure, and Butler is already back to his offseason work. It is his shooting hand, but from the limited info we have, this doesn't seem like it should affect Butler's readiness for next season.

Earlier this summer, Butler wisely turned down a four-year, $110 million extension offer from the Wolves, opting instead to wait until next summer. If he re-signs with the Wolves on a max deal next summer, he could earn as much as $180 million, while even if he leaves, he could get a $140 million deal somewhere else.

More concerning, though, were reports that Butler is fed up with the Timberwolves. Returning from hand surgery aside, this is setting up to be a very interesting season for the Timberwolves.