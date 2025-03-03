Julius Randle, after missing the last 13 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a groin injury, returned to action Sunday night and scored 20 points in 34 minutes in a 116-98 road win over the Phoenix Suns.

Randle's return marks the latest bit of good news for Minnesota as it slowly creeps its way back towards full health. Donte DiVincenzo returned from a 19-game absence on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving only Rudy Gobert, who has missed eight straight due to a back injury and was out again against the Suns, as the last meaningful injured Minnesota player.

Those injuries have been the latest problem for Minnesota in a disappointing follow-up to last year's trip to the Western Conference finals. The Timberwolves went 5-8 with Randle sidelined and are now 33-29 and hold the No. 8 seed in the West following Sunday's win.

Even at full strength, it's been a bit of a struggle for Minnesota since trading Karl-Anthony Towns. Last year's defense, which ranked No. 1 in the league, has fallen to No. 6. Though the offense has improved in earning a No. 13 ranking thus far this season, that has been due primarily to the improvement out of Anthony Edwards. His fit with Randle, a ball-dominant forward who doesn't shoot nearly as well as Towns, has been clunky.

Now Randle returns with a bit more than one month remaining in the season, and in that time, he'll have to prove that he is a viable fit next to Edwards moving forward. The duo played well Sunday against a fading Phoenix team as Edwards returned from a one-game suspension to drop 44 points in the win.

Randle has a player option in his contract for next season, as does reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, who is expected to get a hefty contract in free agency this offseason. The next six weeks or so may determine the future of Minnesota's front court.