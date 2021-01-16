Karl-Anthony Towns has faced the impact of COVID-19 more than perhaps any player in the NBA. His mother, Jacqueline Cruz, died of complications stemming from the virus in April. His father had the virus and recovered, but in December, Towns revealed that six other family members of his died after battles with COVID, including an uncle.

Now, Towns is facing the virus himself. On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves star announced that he was diagnosed, but promised his family that he will recover.

"Prior to tonight's game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol. I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions. We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us. It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all to well what the end result could be. To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this."

To this point, nothing is known about what symptoms Towns may be dealing with. His Minnesota Timberwolves, 3-8 and at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, will now likely be without him for some time as he recovers. Their game scheduled for Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed.

The NBA is attempting to move forward with playing games despite positive tests continuing to come in for players throughout the league. It has updated its COVID protocols on multiple occasions, but so far, nothing has prevented NBA players from catching the disease. Now the league, the Timberwolves and the Towns family will have to hope for what so many others are hoping for around the nation: a speedy recovery.