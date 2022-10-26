Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has had an inconsistent start to the 2022-23 NBA season. He scored 30 points in two of the team's first four games, but scored just a total of 20 in the other two, including a nine-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back. When asked how he could help Edwards improve, Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns made it clear that he isn't especially happy with his teammate's diet.

"Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet and everything," Towns said after the loss to the Spurs on Monday night. "That'll be on me. I know you all think it's funny up here when he talks about Popeye's and all that shit. That doesn't make me happy to hear. We're high-level athletes. But also, that falls on me too, you know. The old cliché falls on you. Everyone wants to take the blame, but it's on all of us."

You can hear Towns' full comments below:

While he probably meant well, some NBA analysts think that Towns' comments were out of bounds, and shouldn't have been made public.

"It's unacceptable," ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins said of the comments. "As KAT continues to grow in a leadership role he can't do those type of things. That's the kind of conversation you gotta have behind closed doors. [Edwards] is young. He's very confident and he's going to continue to find his way, but KAT have to remember, Kevin Garnett was one of his veteran leaders. He didn't out him publicly and I know he had some things that he had to clean up. Hell, he had to work on himself getting in shape and learning how to diet and nutrition."

Towns' comments, while questionable in the eyes of some, were likely coming from a place of experience as the All-Star center has been open about his own journey with his diet in the past.

"A lot of times nutrition falls on the back burner for professional athletes," Towns told ESPN back in 2018. "They worry so much about training -- getting your jumper right and all this stuff -- but they forget that they have to put gas in the Ferrari. I started taking it seriously in high school. I played for the Dominican national team, so I had a chance to talk to professionals, and the biggest thing they always said was how important nutrition was for their careers. I realized if I wanted to get into their stratosphere, I had to be at another level all around, not only with my training but with my eating. Nutrition has become a big part of my life since then."

Edwards is well on his way to superstardom in the NBA, but perhaps he could benefit from a better diet, as Towns suggested. At the end of the day, the Wolves just have to hope that Towns' comments don't cause any friction in the locker room, as the team has some lofty goals for the current campaign.