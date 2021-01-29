It's been a rough year for Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns lost his mother to COVID-19 and found himself recently testing positive for the virus.

In a question-and-answer session on his Instagram account, Towns revealed that he was hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles during the offseason.

"My woman has held me down more than the world knows," Towns said regarding his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods. "From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab."

Back in April, it was announced that Towns' mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died at the age of 61 due to COVID-19. In addition, the Timberwolves star also lost his uncle due to the disease.

"I've seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months, eight months," Towns said back in December. "But I have a lot of people who have—in my family and my mom's family—who have gotten COVID. I'm the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It's just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well-informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive."

Towns also has lost seven total family members as a result of COVID-19.

Towns tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 15 and has missed the last six games. Prior to being forced out of the lineup, Towns was averaging 22.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 37.5 percent from three.

The Timberwolves certainly have missed their star big man being out of the lineup. Entering Friday, Minnesota was just a 4-13 record on the season, which is the worst mark in the Western Conference.