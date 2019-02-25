Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns says he had just 'five percent chance' of surviving accident with semi-truck

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns has missed the team's first two games coming out of the All-Star break, and head coach Ryan Saunders revealed to the media last week that it was due to a car accident the big man had been involved in. But with Towns making the trip to New York for their game with the Knicks, it didn't seem like that serious of a situation.

As it turns out though, Towns is not only lucky to be unhurt, but simply fortunate to be alive. Towns told reporters on Monday that he was in a car that had to come to a stop in order to avoid an accident that had occurred ahead of them. Unfortunately, a semi-truck coming up from behind failed to stop and crashed into the car Towns was sitting in. Via ESPN:

"The accident could have went -- I'd say I had a 5 percent chance of making it out alive," Towns told reporters. "I hit the 5 percent mark. I'd say 4 percent was to be seriously injured, and 1 percent was to be minorly injured -- and I came out in the 1 percent." "It could have been much worse," he said. "In all honesty, I probably should not have made it out like I did."

This is a very scary scenario, and it's great news that Towns and everyone he was traveling with are still alive. And in even better news, Towns could return to the Timberwolves lineup as early as Monday night, (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).

He passed all of the tests in the concussion protocol and has been removed from the Timberwolves' injury report. According to the team, he is expected to play in their matchup with the Kings.