Kevin Garnett is set to make his long-awaited return to the Minnesota Timberwolves in an off-court role focused on business, community, fan engagement and content development, according to ESPN. Minnesota's new ownership group, comprised of MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and former WalMart CEO Marc Lore, will also move ahead with retiring Garnett's No. 21 sometime in the next two seasons.

Garnett will work with the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx in a similar capacity.

It's a significant step towards mending relations between Timberwolves and Garnett, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, after things soured between the two sides following his decision to step away from playing basketball in 2016. Garnett and former Minnesota owner Glen Taylor had discussions that, upon his retirement, Garnett would eventually become a minority owner of the team.

But after the death of former Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders, Minnesota's leadership bought Garnett out of his contract. In 2020, Garnett said that he hadn't engaged in talks to retire his jersey with Minnesota's previous ownership group because "doesn't do business with snakes."

The Boston Celtics retired Garnett's No. 5 jersey in March 2022.

Though Garnett won his only NBA title with the Celtics, he had a hand in building the Timberwolves. He joined Minnesota's roster in 1995 -- six years after the franchise was founded -- as the fifth overall pick in the NBA Draft.

During his initial 13-year stint with the Timberwolves, Garnett was a 10-time NBA All-Star, a three-time All-NBA First Team selection and a four-time NBA rebounding champion. He was also named the 2004 NBA MVP after averaging 24.2 points and 13.9 rebounds per game.

With Garnett leading the charge, Minnesota made eight-straight playoff appearances from 1997-2004. The Timberwolves never made the postseason prior to Garnett's arrival.

Garnett had a second stint in Minnesota from 2015-16.