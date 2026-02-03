In a three-team trade involving the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, the Minnesota Timberwolves have dumped Mike Conley's $10.8 million expiring contract, according to ESPN. In the deal, which reportedly sends Conley and Jaden Ivey to Chicago and Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to Detroit, the Wolves are giving the Pistons a 2026 pick swap.

In the immortal words of Brian Windhorst: Why would they do that?

Well, Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly likes the idea of teaming up with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota, and the interest is mutual. The Wolves don't have the easiest path to acquiring Antetokounmpo, as they lack tradable draft picks, but they may be able to effectively turn some of their players into picks in a multi-team blockbuster.

The Conley trade does not directly improve Minnesota's odds of landing Antetokounmpo, but it gives the front office more flexibility. The Wolves have opened up a roster spot, and they have lowered their payroll significantly. Minnesota is now $2.5 million under the first apron, which means it can take back more salary than it sends out in a trade (as long as it stays under the apron).

Conley, 38, joined the Wolves at the deadline three years ago and immediately served as a steadying presence at point guard. His role gradually diminished, but he remained one of the team's leaders. Minnesota valued this, but, when front offices are aggressively trying to acquire a superstar, there is rarely room for sentimentality.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. The Wolves have also talked to the Los Angeles Clippers about James Harden, per ClutchPoints, and they've been linked to less famous playmakers, too.

Another note: The Conley trade reduces Minnesota's luxury-tax bill from $24 million to $3.8 million. If Wolves don't end up making a splash before the deadline, then they will still have accomplished something here: saving ownership money. Yippee.