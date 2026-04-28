The sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves look to finish off the third-seeded Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff matchup on Monday in the 2026 NBA playoffs. Minnesota took a commanding 3-1 series lead by beating Denver on Saturday, 112-96. Ayo Dosunmu led the Timberwolves with 43 points, while Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 30. Anthony Edwards (knee) is out for the Wolves. The Timberwolves also lost Donte DiVincenzo for the season with a torn Achilles. Aaron Gordon (calf) is questionable for Denver, while Peyton Watson (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Denver is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks, check out the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Wolves:

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -11.5 at FanDuel Timberwolves vs. Nuggets over/under: 224.5 points Timberwolves vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -556, Timberwolves +408 Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Nuggets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Timberwolves vs. Nuggets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (224.5). The total has gone Over in 10 of the Nuggets' last 15 games. The total has gone Over in 13 of Denver's last 15 games played on a Monday and six of the last nine games in April.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Timberwolves to have five players scoring 12.1 or more points, led by Julius Randle with 23.2 points. Nikola Jokic is projected to lead the Nuggets with 28.9 points scored, as five Denver players will score 12 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 230 total points as the Over hits 56% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Timberwolves vs. Nuggets at FanDuel here:

How to make Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks

After simulating each possession of Timberwolves vs. Nuggets 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.