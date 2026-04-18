NBA playoffs fans will get the treat of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets for the third time in four years. The two Western Conference foes have played an incredible 29 times over the past four seasons. The sixth-seeded Timberwolves (49-23) have won three of four entering the NBA postseason. The third-seeded Nuggets (54-28) are entering the NBA playoffs 2026 after their last two games. The Nuggets won three of the four regular-season meetings.

Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets lead the all-time series 100-70. The latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds have Denver as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks, check out the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets:

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -6.5 at FanDuel Timberwolves vs. Nuggets over/under: 231.5 points Timberwolves vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -250, Timberwolves +204 Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Nuggets streaming: Prime Video

Top Timberwolves vs. Nuggets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (231.5) in over-under betting. The total has gone Over in four of Timberwolves last five games and five of the last seven games played in April. The total has gone Over in five of the Nuggets' last five games.

Seven players are expected to score in double figures for the Timberwolves, including Anthony Edwards with 29.5 points. Just six players are projected to score double figures for the Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic leading the way with 28.7 points. With that, 234 combined points are scored, per 10,000 simulations run, as the Over hits 52.6% of the time. See the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets line to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.