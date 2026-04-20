The Denver Nuggets, after a chippy Game 1 win on home court, will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday in Game 2 of their 2026 NBA playoffs first-round series. The West's No. 3 seed, Denver (49-33), defeated the sixth-seeded Timberwolves (54-28) 116-105 in Saturday's Game 1. Denver has now won 13 straight, while Minnesota has dropped six of its last 10. The Nuggets are 8-9 all-time versus the Timberwolves in the NBA postseason. Anthony Edwards (knee) is questionable for Minnesota.

Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. The latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have Denver as a 7.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks, check out the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Wolves:

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -7.5 at FanDuel Timberwolves vs. Nuggets over/under: 231.5 points Timberwolves vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -291, Timberwolves +234 Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Nuggets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Timberwolves vs. Nuggets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (231.5). The total has gone Over in four of the Timberwolves' last six games and five of the Nuggets' last six games. The total has gone Over in 10 of the Nuggets' last 13 games against an opponent in the Northwest Division.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Timberwolves to have seven players scoring 12.2 or more points, led by Anthony Edwards 29.6 points. Nikola Jokic is projected to lead the Cavaliers with 28.6 points scored, as five Nuggets players will score 12.1 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 236 total points as the Over hits 54% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Timberwolves vs. Nuggets at FanDuel here:

How to make Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks

After simulating each possession of Timberwolves vs. Nuggets 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits more than 60%% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.