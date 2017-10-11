Timberwolves officially sign Andrew Wiggins to five-year, $148M extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves were extremely busy this offseason, trading for All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, sending longtime point guard Ricky Rubio to Utah, and signing a number of free agents, including Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson, and Jamal Crawford.

On Wednesday, the team completed its last bit of business by signing forward Andrew Wiggins to a five-year extension.

The two sides have been in discussion since back in July, which feels like a lifetime ago, but the deal was announced by the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Wiggins is entering his fourth season, and while he hasn't quite lived up to the lofty expectations just yet, he has proven to be a tremendous scorer, averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game last season, which was good for 16th in the league.

While there are valid concerns about the other aspects of his game, there are few players in the league, let alone at his age, who can score the way he can, and the Wolves appear eager to lock him up for the long-term.