Timberwolves president on recent trade rumors: 'Karl-Anthony Towns is as untouchable as they come'
Despite other teams reportedly monitoring the situation, Minnesota is in no rush to trade its lone star
Karl-Anthony Towns, in what has become a rite of passage for NBA superstars of a certain age, has already found himself the subject of trade rumors. The Golden State Warriors are "monitoring" Towns' situation with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Ethan Strauss of The Athletic. The New York Knicks are doing so as well, according to Marc Berman of The New York Post. But despite the overwhelming amount of interest in Towns, the Timberwolves have no interest in trading him according to president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas.
"Karl-Anthony Towns is as untouchable as they come," Rosas told Eric Woodyard of ESPN. "He's the best player on our team and he's the guy we're building around. Everything we do is to help him become the best player and to help us become the best team we can be. He's a special talent that we're going to do anything possible to help him achieve his highest potential."
Towns himself addressed the rumors to Chris Hine of The Star-Tribune a week ago. "I think you've been around me long enough to know I don't go for all the ...," Towns said. "I just do my job, go home and I know what the real story is. There's a reason those stories are made because people need to sell papers, sell links and clicks, whatever the case may be. I'm here to be a Minnesota Timberwolf. Very fortunate I have a head coach like [Ryan Saunders], a President and friend like [Gersson Rosas]. I'm not worried about all that nonsense."
For now, Minnesota has every reason to hold firm on that stance. Towns is under contract through the 2023-24 season, so even if he is unhappy as reports have suggested, he doesn't have the leverage to force a move right now. Even if he did, the list of eligible suitors is fairly short. Most of the big-market teams that would normally pursue a star like Towns spent the bulk of their assets last summer. The Lakers, Clippers and Celtics are all practically out of assets, and teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat are already building around other stars.
Still, their resolve is likely to be tested at some point. At 15-29, the Timberwolves are currently tied with the Sacramento Kings for the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Rarely does a superstar willingly stay with a losing team. The Timberwolves have time to right the ship, but if they fail to do so in the coming years, more and more rumors about Towns will continue to crop up.
