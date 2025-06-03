In September 2024, CBS Sports called the blockbuster trade that sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks a win-win. Now that both their seasons are over and the ramifications of the trade have played out, one of their presidents is also calling it a "win-win."

The Timberwolves, eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games, and Knicks, eliminated in six games by the Indiana Pacers, both made it one series shy of the NBA Finals. This marked the furthest New York has advanced since the 1999 season. The Timberwolves made it to the conference championship last year as well, so they didn't regress year-over-year.

Minnesota president Tim Connelly believes the trade benefited both parties, but admits it can be difficult to watch one of his former star players in different threads.

"I think it was a win-win," Connelly said. "It's funny, I texted with KAT I probably get more emotional watching their games than our games, because KAT had such a great playoffs and great year in New York. I'm not a believer in there's one winner and 29 losers, I think too often that's a narrative that we all run with. I told that to our team after the game."

Towns was drafted first overall by the Timberwolves in 2015 and spent his entire career until 2024 with Minnesota. The five-time All-Star helped take the Knicks to the next level, alongside other key contributors including Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart.

"The Knicks had the best year they've had in 25 years, so it was really fun to watch," Connelly said. "It's just fun to watch a great guy do really well."

Randle and Towns both finished second on their own team in points in both the regular season and postseason this year.

"I think if you were to ask either front office last year, 'Hey, worst-case scenario you're gonna lose in the conference finals,' I think we'd have probably taken it even though we both have higher aspirations," Connelly said. "But it was fun to watch, it was fun to see all the guys in the trade do well, they're all really really good guys."