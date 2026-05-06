The Minnesota Timberwolves shocked the NBA world when they took Game 1 from the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs. The Wolves beat the Spurs 104-102 in Game 1, and now Game 2 is Wednesday night at Frost Bank Center. Anthony Edwards (knee) is questionable, while Ayo Dosunmu (calf) is available for the Wolves in Game 2. Minnesota won the regular-season series 2-1.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. San Antonio is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Spurs picks, check out the Timberwolves vs. Spurs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Wolves:

Timberwolves vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -10.5 at FanDuel Timberwolves vs. Spurs over/under: 217.5 points Timberwolves vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -415, Timberwolves +322 Timberwolves vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Timberwolves vs. Spurs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Timberwolves vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (217.5). The total has gone Over in four of the Timberwolves' last six games on the road. The Over has hit in 55% of the games when the Minnesota Timberwolves play on the road. The total is four points lower for Game 2 compared to the first game of the series. According to the model, it's not high enough.

The teams are projected to combine for 225 total points as the Over hits in 59% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Timberwolves vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Timberwolves vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Timberwolves vs. Spurs picks

After simulating each possession of Timberwolves vs. Spurs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.