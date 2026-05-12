The second-seeded San Antonio Spurs will look to retake control of their best-of-seven 2026 NBA playoff series when they meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal on Tuesday night. Minnesota evened the series at 2-2 with a 114-109 win on Sunday night after San Antonio forward Victor Wembanyama was ejected for the first time in his career. Wembanyama did not face additional discipline and is available for Game 5. De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is questionable for the Spurs.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the all-time postseason series 8-4. The Spurs are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Spurs picks, check out the Timberwolves vs. Spurs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -10.5 at FanDuel Timberwolves vs. Spurs over/under: 218.5 points Timberwolves vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -415, Timberwolves +322 Timberwolves vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Timberwolves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Timberwolves vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (217.5). The Over has hit in seven of the past nine head-to-head matchups, including four of the last five. The Over has also hit in three of the last four Timberwolves games when the line was between 216 and 219. The Over has hit in each of the last three Spurs games.

The SportsLine model is projecting six Minnesota players to score 10.7 points or more, led by Anthony Edwards' 26.7 points. Wembanyama is projected to lead the Spurs with 25.2 points scored, as six San Antonio players will score 10.6 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 222 total points as the Over hits in 55% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Timberwolves vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Timberwolves vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Timberwolves vs. Spurs picks

After simulating each possession of Timberwolves vs. Spurs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.