Timberwolves' Taj Gibson donates $20K to help daughter of woman killed in shooting
Gibson generously helped out a family in his hometown of Brooklyn
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York City and he has made a huge contribution to members of his old community.
Chynna Battle, 21, was killed in a Brooklyn shooting earlier this month, and her family set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $30,000 to help care for Battle's three-year-old daughter, Amelia. The family has now raised over $25,000, thanks in large part to a $20,000 donation from Gibson.
Gibson's six-year-old cousin, Prince Joshua Avitto, was stabbed to death in an elevator in his New York housing project in 2014.
According to the New York Daily News, Battle and 29-year-old Shaqwanda Staley were killed when two gunmen opened fire into a crowd of people in the courtyard of the Stuyvesant Gardens Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The motive remains unclear, but law enforcement sources told the Daily News that the two women were not the intended targets.
Gibson spent the entirety of his eight-year career with the Chicago Bulls until he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in February. Earlier this month he signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Wolves.
