Timberwolves' Taj Gibson tried to block a shot with his shoe after it fell off
Gibson didn't actually get a piece of the ball, but he certainly tried to
The Minnesota Timberwolves' matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Monday night sure got off to an interesting start. Just a few minutes into the game, Wolves big man Taj Gibson's shoe fell off. We've seen that before, but we've never seen anyone respond to the mishap like Gibson did.
He picked his shoe up and made his way back on defense. Wisely, the Kings immediately got the ball to Nemanja Bjelica, who Gibson was trying to guard with just one shoe on. The veteran forward also made a smart move, attacking Gibson off the dribble. As it turns out, it's tough to stop the drive when you're only wearing one shoe.
What Bjelica didn't know though, was that Gibson had a trick up his sleeve. Or rather, in his hand. As the Kings forward went up to the rim, Gibson rose with him, using the shoe he was holding to try and block the shot. He didn't end up getting a piece of the ball with his shoe, but Karl-Anthony Towns did arrive from the weak side to get the block. You can follow the rest of the action from Minnesota live (Watch FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension )
Amazing. This is exactly the kind of ingenuity and veteran leadership the Wolves were looking for when they got Gibson.
Also, no, this probably isn't allowed, but Gibson didn't actually touch the ball with his shoe, so there wasn't a call. And anyway, who cares? This was awesome.
