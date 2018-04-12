Timberwolves top Nuggets in dramatic fashion; snap NBA's longest playoff drought

The NBA's longest playoff drought is no more. For the first time since 2004, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be heading to the playoffs thanks to a dramatic, 112-106 overtime home win over the Denver Nuggets in a win-or-go-home game on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Wolves earn the last spot in the Western Conference playoffs, and Denver is eliminated.

It was a tight game throughout, and the Wolves were led by Jimmy Butler, who put up 31 points, five rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes -- even more impressive when you consider that this was only his third game back from a meniscus tear in his knee. Karl-Anthony Towns had a big night as well with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

The game wouldn't have been nearly as close were it not for the efforts of Nikola Jokic, who took over in the third quarter en route to 35 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

As a reward for their efforts, the Wolves draw the Houston Rockets in the first round -- owners of the NBA's best record. But even if Minnesota loses, their fans will surely be happy that they took this important step towards becoming one of the NBA's top teams.

