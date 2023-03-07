Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Minnesota

Current Records: Philadelphia 42-22; Minnesota 34-32

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.59 points per contest. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Target Center after having had a few days off. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Minnesota sidestepped the Sacramento Kings for a 138-134 victory. The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to small forward Kyle Anderson, who had 18 points and nine assists along with seven rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Philadelphia narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Indiana Pacers 147-143. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 42 points in addition to five boards. Embiid's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 34-32 and Philadelphia to 42-22. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Minnesota and the 76ers will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.77

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.