Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Minnesota
Current Records: Philadelphia 42-22; Minnesota 34-32
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.59 points per contest. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Target Center after having had a few days off. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday Minnesota sidestepped the Sacramento Kings for a 138-134 victory. The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to small forward Kyle Anderson, who had 18 points and nine assists along with seven rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Philadelphia narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Indiana Pacers 147-143. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 42 points in addition to five boards. Embiid's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.
Their wins bumped Minnesota to 34-32 and Philadelphia to 42-22. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Minnesota and the 76ers will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.77
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 19, 2022 - Minnesota 112 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Feb 25, 2022 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Minnesota 102
- Nov 27, 2021 - Minnesota 121 vs. Philadelphia 120
- Apr 03, 2021 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Minnesota 113
- Jan 29, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 94
- Oct 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 109
- Jan 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 149 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 12, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 112
- Jan 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 93 vs. Minnesota 91
- Nov 17, 2016 - Minnesota 110 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Jan 04, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 23, 2015 - Minnesota 100 vs. Philadelphia 95