Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Minnesota

Current Records: Philadelphia 13-6; Minnesota 4-13

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers are 7-2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Philadelphia will square off against Minnesota on the road at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. The 76ers will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

Philadelphia escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers by the margin of a single free throw, 107-106. Among those leading the charge for Philadelphia was point guard Ben Simmons, who dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 11 rebounds, and ten dimes. Simmons now has three triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 123-111 to the Golden State Warriors. Minnesota was down 95-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Naz Reid, who had 19 points along with seven boards and five blocks, and shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points. Reid had some trouble finding his footing against Golden State this past Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Minnesota's loss took them down to 4-13 while Philadelphia's victory pulled them up to 13-6. Allowing an average of 117.06 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Philadelphia have won seven out of their last nine games against Minnesota.