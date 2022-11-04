Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Minnesota

Current Records: Milwaukee 7-0; Minnesota 4-4

What to Know

After a six-game homestand, the Milwaukee Bucks will be on the road. They will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Target Center. The Bucks should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Minnesota will be looking to regain their footing.

A well-balanced attack led Milwaukee over the Detroit Pistons every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Milwaukee blew past Detroit 116-91. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 32 points and 12 boards along with five steals. The contest made it Antetokounmpo's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, falling 116-107. The losing side was boosted by power forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bucks are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Milwaukee's win brought them up to 7-0 while the Timberwolves' loss pulled them down to 4-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.30%, which places them first in the league. Minnesota is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.40%, which places them fourth in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.