The Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks play in neighboring states but are separated by conference in the NBA, and the two franchises will go head-to-head for an East vs. West battle on Wednesday. Minnesota is 30-24 on the season and is seventh in the West standings, while Milwaukee is fifth in the East with a 28-24 record. This is the first of two meetings this season, and Milwaukee has had a slight edge in the series of late, winning seven of the last 10 and covering the spread six times during that span.

Tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Minnesota is listed as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Bucks odds and the over/under is 225 points. Before you make any Bucks vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Milwaukee. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Bucks spread: Minnesota -6.5

Timberwolves vs. Bucks over/under: 225 points

Timberwolves vs. Bucks money line: Minnesota -263, Milwaukee +213

Timberwolves vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Timberwolves vs. Bucks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota had a three-game winning streak snapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday despite a monster performance from Anthony Edwards. The All-Star scored 44 points after going 8-for-15 from the 3-point line, but nobody else on the roster managed more than 12 points in the defeat.

However, the Timberwolves had won and covered the spread in their last three games at home as favorites, and Edwards is playing arguably his best basketball of the season. He's averaging 44.7 points over his last three outings and has gone 19-of-41 from beyond the arc during that stretch. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bucks can cover

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) until at least after the NBA All-Star Game and are coming off a 125-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Damian Lillard poured in 38 points in the defeat, and recent addition Kyle Kuzma added 21 points.

However, Lillard turned the ball over 10 times, and the Bucks lost the turnover battle 20-9 while getting crushed 48-37 on the glass as well. They'll be looking to cut down on allowing those extra possessions to pile up and will also look to make use of a recent advantage in Minnesota, covering the spread in five of their last six trips to the Target Center. The Bucks also get to face a banged-up Wolves squad as Julius Randle (groin) remains out, while Edwards (hip) and Mike Conley (finger) are listed as questionable See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Milwaukee vs. Minnesota 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, projecting 218 combined points, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Wolves, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wolves vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-104 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.