Who's Playing
Chicago @ Minnesota
Current Records: Chicago 22-29; Minnesota 13-40
What to Know
This Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.74 points per contest. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Target Center. If the game is anything like Chicago's 133-126 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Boston Celtics this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 145-136. Minnesota was up 39-25 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite their loss, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds along with seven dimes, was the best among equals.
Meanwhile, the Bulls lost to the Atlanta Hawks on the road by a decisive 120-108 margin. Chicago was up 66-53 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Zach LaVine did his best for Chicago, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 46% of their total) and five assists in addition to eight boards.
Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Timberwolves against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
Odds
The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Minnesota have won eight out of their last 11 games against Chicago.
