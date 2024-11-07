The Minnesota Timberwolves battle the Chicago Bulls in a key NBA matchup on Thursday night. Chicago is coming off a 119-99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, while Minnesota defeated Charlotte 114-93 on Monday. The Timberwolves (4-3), who were the third seed in the Western Conference last season with a 56-26 record, are 1-2 on the road this year. The Bulls (3-5), who finished fourth in the Central Division at 39-43, are 21-23 at home since the start of last season. Chicago could be without shooting guard Zach Lavine (thigh), who missed Wednesday's contest.

Tip-off from United Center in Chicago is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Bulls odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls spread: Minnesota -8.5

Timberwolves vs. Bulls over/under: 227.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Bulls money line: Minnesota -350, Chicago +278

MIN: The Timberwolves have hit the money line in 33 of their last 50 road games

CHI: The Bulls are 1-2 against the spread in home games this season

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards is one of five players averaging double-digit scoring. In seven starts this season, he is averaging 27.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and three assists in 37.1 minutes of action. The top draft pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is connecting on 46.8% of his shots from the floor, including a blistering 45% from 3-point range. In a 120-114 loss to the Mavericks on Oct. 29, he poured in 37 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists.

Power forward Julius Randle has been dominant. In seven starts, he is averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 33.1 minutes. He is connecting on 57.4% of his field goals, including 46.4% from 3-point range and 76.3% from the free throw line. He scored a season-high 33 points with five rebounds and four assists in a 117-115 win at Sacramento on Oct. 24. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bulls can cover

Center Nikola Vucevic is among Chicago's leading scorers. In Wednesday's loss at Dallas, he finished with a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He has registered seven double-doubles in eight starts this season. He is averaging 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 32.4 minutes of action. He scored a season-high 28 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out three assists in a 120-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets last Friday.

Point guard Coby White is one of five Bulls players averaging double-digit scoring. In eight games, White is averaging 19 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.1 minutes of action. He scored a season-high 35 points with six rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 133-122 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 25. He scored 28 points and added six assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 135-126 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday. See which team to pick here.

