Timberwolves vs. Bulls odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 22 predictions from advanced computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the United Center. Chicago is 16-29 overall and 9-14 at home, while Minnesota is 15-28 overall and 9-13 on the road. The Timberwolves limp into Wednesday's matchup having lost six consecutive games. Chicago, meanwhile, has lost nine of its last 12 games. Minnesota is favored by one-point in the latest Bulls vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 220.

The Bulls lost to the Bucks on Monday, 111-98. One thing holding the Bulls back was the mediocre play of Tomas Satoransky; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court. Chicago missed 34-of-48 attempts from three-point range. Lauri Markkanen missed nine of 11 attempts, and did not hit any of his seven attempts from three-point range. However, Zach Lavine was the lone bright spot for the Bulls, scoring 24 points as he extended his run of 20-point games to 11.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Minnesota took a 107-100 defeat against Denver on Monday. Center Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and five assists along with eight boards. The Timberwolves pulled to within three points with just over eight and a half minutes left but could not get any closer. Minnesota has lost three games by double digits during its current losing streak.

Despite their recent losing skid, the Timberwolves will enter Wednesday's contest against Chicago full of confidence. That's because Minnesota is 7-1 in its last eight meetings against Chicago and the Timberwolves have covered the spread in seven of the past eight matchups against the Bulls as well.

