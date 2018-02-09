Timberwolves vs. Bulls odds: Picks from expert who's 40-22 on Chicago, Minnesota

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Chicago Bulls in a Friday night prime-time showdown (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Timberwolves are listed as seven-point favorites, with the Over-Under for total points scored set at 217.



Before you lock in your NBA pick, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. The veteran NBA handicapper has been locked in when it comes to identifying the tendencies of both of these clubs. In the past two seasons, he is 40-22 against the spread in games involving either Minnesota or Chicago.

Part of his success: Hartstein has a vast network of Vegas sources and has been covering the industry as a sportswriter and analyst for two decades.



He knows Minnesota is currently in the No. 4 slot in the Western Conference playoff race and has been one of the most reliable home teams in the NBA this season with 12 straight wins. However, they have been inconsistent on the road with a 13-15-1 ATS mark and 12-17 straight-up record.



They are coming off a 140-138 overtime road loss to the Cavaliers despite 35 points from Jimmy Butler and 30 points and 10 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns.



Minnesota has dominated this series of late, with four straight covers and a 4-1 ATS mark in its last five trips to Chicago.



Hartstein also knows the Bulls were considered surprisingly competitive for a club expected to be in full rebuilding mode. But their lack of depth has showed as of late, as they have lost seven straight while covering just once in that span.



Chicago does have a decent performance to build on despite blowing a 21-point lead to the Sacramento Kings in a 104-98 loss on Monday. Zach LaVine had 27 points, while Bobby Portis had 18 points and 14 rebounds.



The Bulls are 8-3 ATS when playing on three or more days of rest and 6-2 ATS at home against opponents with losing road records.

