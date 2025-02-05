The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday for a West vs. East clash in the NBA. Minnesota is 27-23 on the season and currently sits seventh in the West standings, while Chicago is 22-29 and is 10th in the East. The Timberwolves won and covered the only previous meeting this season, but the Bulls swept the season series last year and have now won and covered the spread in three of four overall.

Tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Minnesota is listed as an 11.5-point home favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Bulls odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 227.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls spread: Minnesota -11.5

Timberwolves vs. Bulls over/under: 227.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Bulls money line: Minnesota -602, Chicago +441

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The T'Wolves fell just short of the Kings by a score of 116-114 on Monday. Naz Reid went 12-for-19 en route to 30 points while adding five rebounds and two blocks. Rudy Gobert also had a solid outing, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds.

It was an off-shooting night for Anthony Edwards (7-for-21), and Minnesota will be hoping for a bounceback night on Wednesday from its superstar guard. The Timberwolves are 12-3 this season when he scores at least 30 points, and he had 33 points in a 135-119 win over the Bulls on Nov. 7.

Why the Bulls can cover

Meanwhile, Chicago is coming off a 133-124 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. It was an impressive team effort for the Bulls, who shot 52.7% from the floor and went 19-of-41 from the 3-point line while having four players reach 20 points.

Rookie Matas Buzelis took advantage of increased minutes after the Zach LaVine trade and tied for the team lead with 24 points off the bench on 10-of-10 shooting. Josh Giddey (24 points), Coby White (22 points) and Ayo Dosunmu (21 points) also reached 20 points, and the Bulls have now covered in three of their last five games as underdogs.

