Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Minnesota

Current Records: Cleveland 9-10; Minnesota 4-14

What to Know

This Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.11 points per contest. They will play host again and welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Target Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Sunday. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Timberwolves found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 118-94 punch to the gut against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday. Shooting guard Malik Beasley (22 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Cleveland has to be hurting after a devastating 102-81 loss at the hands of the New York Knicks this past Friday. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of center Jarrett Allen, who had 15 points in addition to nine boards.

Minnesota isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Minnesota is now 4-14 while the Cavaliers sit at 9-10. The Timberwolves are 2-11 after losses this season, Cleveland 4-5.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won six out of their last ten games against Minnesota.