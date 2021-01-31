Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Minnesota
Current Records: Cleveland 9-10; Minnesota 4-14
What to Know
This Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.11 points per contest. They will play host again and welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Target Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Sunday. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
The Timberwolves found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 118-94 punch to the gut against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday. Shooting guard Malik Beasley (22 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.
Meanwhile, Cleveland has to be hurting after a devastating 102-81 loss at the hands of the New York Knicks this past Friday. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of center Jarrett Allen, who had 15 points in addition to nine boards.
Minnesota isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Minnesota is now 4-14 while the Cavaliers sit at 9-10. The Timberwolves are 2-11 after losses this season, Cleveland 4-5.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Cleveland have won six out of their last ten games against Minnesota.
- Jan 05, 2020 - Minnesota 118 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 28, 2019 - Cleveland 94 vs. Minnesota 88
- Nov 26, 2018 - Minnesota 102 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 19, 2018 - Minnesota 131 vs. Cleveland 123
- Feb 07, 2018 - Cleveland 140 vs. Minnesota 138
- Jan 08, 2018 - Minnesota 127 vs. Cleveland 99
- Feb 14, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Feb 01, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Minnesota 97
- Jan 25, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Minnesota 107
- Jan 08, 2016 - Cleveland 125 vs. Minnesota 99