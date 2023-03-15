Who's Playing

Boston @ Minnesota

Current Records: Boston 47-22; Minnesota 35-34

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are 12-2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Boston's road trip will continue as they head to Target Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against Minnesota. The Celtics won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.

Boston was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 111-109 to the Houston Rockets. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Boston to swallow was that they had been favored by 13 points coming into the contest. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 43 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Minnesota took their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday by a conclusive 136-115 score. With the Timberwolves ahead 76-52 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. They relied on the efforts of small forward Kyle Anderson, who dropped a triple-double on 14 points, 12 assists, and ten rebounds, and shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to eight boards. The matchup made it Edwards' third in a row with at least 32 points.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 35-34 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 47-22. Allowing an average of 115.72 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $56.28

Odds

The Celtics are a 5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.