Timberwolves vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Minnesota

Current Records: Minnesota 10-13; Los Angeles 19-7

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.83 points per game in their game on Friday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but the Timberwolves were not quite the Utah Jazz's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Minnesota took a hard 127-116 fall against Utah. The losing side was boosted by G Jeff Teague, who had 32 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles prevailed over the Toronto Raptors 112-92 in a matchup that saw them combine for 36 turnovers. The oddsmakers were on the Clippers' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Minnesota's defeat took them down to 10-13 while Los Angeles' win pulled them up to 19-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Timberwolves are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Timberwolves, the Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.60%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Series History

Minnesota have won eight out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.