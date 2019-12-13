Timberwolves vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Minnesota
Current Records: Minnesota 10-13; Los Angeles 19-7
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.83 points per game in their game on Friday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but the Timberwolves were not quite the Utah Jazz's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Minnesota took a hard 127-116 fall against Utah. The losing side was boosted by G Jeff Teague, who had 32 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles prevailed over the Toronto Raptors 112-92 in a matchup that saw them combine for 36 turnovers. The oddsmakers were on the Clippers' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Minnesota's defeat took them down to 10-13 while Los Angeles' win pulled them up to 19-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Timberwolves are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Timberwolves, the Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.60%, which places them third in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Minnesota have won eight out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Minnesota 111
- Feb 11, 2019 - Minnesota 130 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Nov 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Minnesota 109
- Mar 20, 2018 - Minnesota 123 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 22, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Dec 06, 2017 - Minnesota 113 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 03, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Mar 08, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Jan 19, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Minnesota 79
- Feb 03, 2016 - Minnesota 108 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Dec 07, 2015 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Minnesota 99
