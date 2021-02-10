Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Minnesota

Current Records: Los Angeles 17-8; Minnesota 6-18

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Target Center. The Timberwolves and Los Angeles are even-steven over their past 18 head-to-heads (9-9).

Minnesota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 127-122 to the Dallas Mavericks. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Malik Beasley, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, six dimes and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 113-110 to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Shooting guard Lou Williams (23 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Timberwolves, who are 11-12-1 against the spread.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 115.54 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Minnesota and Los Angeles both have nine wins in their last 18 games.