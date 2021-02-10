Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Minnesota
Current Records: Los Angeles 17-8; Minnesota 6-18
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Target Center. The Timberwolves and Los Angeles are even-steven over their past 18 head-to-heads (9-9).
Minnesota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 127-122 to the Dallas Mavericks. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Malik Beasley, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, six dimes and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 113-110 to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Shooting guard Lou Williams (23 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.
Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Timberwolves, who are 11-12-1 against the spread.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 115.54 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota and Los Angeles both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Dec 29, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Minnesota 101
- Feb 08, 2020 - Minnesota 142 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Minnesota 106
- Dec 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Minnesota 117
- Mar 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Minnesota 111
- Feb 11, 2019 - Minnesota 130 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Nov 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Minnesota 109
- Mar 20, 2018 - Minnesota 123 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 22, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Dec 06, 2017 - Minnesota 113 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 03, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Mar 08, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Jan 19, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Minnesota 79
- Feb 03, 2016 - Minnesota 108 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Dec 07, 2015 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Minnesota 99