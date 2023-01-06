The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 18-21 overall and 11-9 at home, while the Clippers are 21-19 overall and 10-11 on the road. This will be the second matchup between the two Western Conference teams this season, with the Clippers winning a 99-88 defensive battle at home on Dec. 14 as 7-point favorites.

However, it was the Timberwolves who had won and covered the spread in their two previous matchups of 2022. Minnesota is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 38-13 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Clippers:

Timberwolves vs. Clippers spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Timberwolves vs. Clippers over/under: 225.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Clippers money line: Minnesota -170, Los Angeles +143

Timberwolves vs. Clippers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles was pulverized on Thursday by the Denver Nuggets 122-91. The top scorers for Los Angeles were shooting guard Norman Powell (13 points), shooting guard Terance Mann (12 points), and center Moses Brown (12 points). The Clippers got down big early and emptied their bench, with Kawhi Leonard playing only 18 minutes while Paul George played just under 14 minutes.

It was the fourth loss in a row for Los Angeles as the franchise seems content to slowly work Leonard back into shape after he missed nearly 18 months with a knee injury. George has been the go-to in his absence, averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game entering Friday's action.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, Minnesota was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, winning 113-106. Minnesota relied on the efforts of center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards with three blocks, and shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 32 points along with seven rebounds.

The former No. 1 overall pick has continued to pick up the scoring slack for Minnesota in a big way since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a calf injury. Edwards is averaging 26.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game since Nov. 30 and he's had at least 27 points in his last seven games.

How to make Clippers vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Timberwolves vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.