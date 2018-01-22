Timberwolves vs. Clippers odds: NBA picks from expert who's 11-4 on L.A. games

The Los Angeles Clippers look to win for the seventh time in eight games when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday in the nightcap of an NBA TV doubleheader.

The Clippers are two-point home favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is down 1.5 to 220.5.

Before you choose between these two teams playing for the third time this season, you need to hear what Larry Hartstein has to say.

SportsLine's senior analyst has a vast network of Vegas sources and has been covering the industry for two decades. He can spot a bad line from a mile away.

He crushed sportsbooks in the NBA last season, going 126-95-7 over the final five months for a huge profit. He's excelling again this season and coming off a 3-0 Sunday sweep.

Moreover, Hartstein knows what makes the Clippers tick. He's 11-4 in his past 15 picks involving Blake Griffin and Co. Now, he has evaluated every angle of Timberwolves-Clippers and locked in his pick.

Hartstein knows the Clippers (23-22) had won six straight before falling at Utah on Saturday. L.A. has scored above its season average of 107.6 points in each of its past seven contests.

Lou Williams is a big reason for that. He has emerged as an offensive force during this latest stretch, averaging 31.3 points, including a 50-point outburst against the Warriors on Jan. 10. He had 31 points, seven assists and 10 steals in Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Jazz.

The Timberwolves (30-18) are tied with the Spurs for third place in the West. They've won six of eight.

Hartstein also knows Minnesota ranks sixth in scoring and 11th in defense -- the Raptors are the only other team that ranks in the top 11 in both categories.

He also knows the Wolves have already beaten the Clippers twice and by nearly identical scores, 112-106 in Minneapolis on Dec. 3 and 113-107 in L.A. on Dec. 6. But he also knows Griffin didn't play in either of those games. In five contests since his return from a concussion, Griffin is averaging 20.6 points and 9.2 rebounds.

Each team will be missing a key component Monday night. Timberwolves leading scorer Jimmy Butler (21.7 ppg) and Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (11.8 ppg, 14.9 rpg) will each rest nagging ailments.

Will Griffin make the difference for the Clippers this time against the Wolves and cover, or does Minnesota get the road win, or at least stay within the small spread? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread selection for Timberwolves-Clippers, all from the expert who's 11-4 picking Clippers games, and find out.