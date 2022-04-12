The Minnesota Timberwolves face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in Tuesday's No. 7 vs. No. 8 Western Conference play-in tournament game. A win by either team will secure the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference playoffs, while a loss means another game to fight for the final spot in the postseason. It should be an entertaining game as both teams have been pleasant surprises this season.

The Timberwolves are trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, while the Clippers are trying to sneak into the postseason as an under-the-radar threat. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Timberwolves-Clippers showdown.

(7) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (8) Los Angeles Clippers

When: Tuesday, April 12 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 12 | 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: MIN -150; LAC +130; O/U 230.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Timberwolves: Under new head coach Chris Finch, who was just signed to a contract extension, Minnesota has wholly revamped its style of play. Karl-Anthony Towns is a more versatile scoring threat, second-year guard Anthony Edwards has significantly improved on both ends of the floor and the Timberwolves have been one of the most potent offensive attacks all season. Minnesota's offense has the ability to run teams off the floor, and if it's clicking Tuesday night then the Wolves could cruise to a win. But the team they're facing won't just go away easily.

Clippers: L.A. isn't used to being this low in the West standings, and frankly not many people expected this team to look this impressive with Kawhi Leonard sidelined the entire season from an ACL tear. There was also the injury to Paul George's elbow that forced him to miss nearly four months, and yet the Clippers still managed to find a way to be a win away from a playoff spot. Between George looking like his typical All-Star self since returning from injury, the emergence of Terance Mann and the contributions of Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris, L.A. is in a great position to win this game despite not being favored. If that happens, it'll be because of the Clippers' eighth-ranked defense, stifling Minnesota's high-powered offense.

Prediction

This game should be a fun one, and with George back for the Clippers, it wouldn't be surprising to see this team come away with the win. But the Timberwolves have really turned a corner since the All-Star break, and I expect Towns to have a big night against Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein. Pick: Timberwolves -3