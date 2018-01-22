Timberwolves vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Timberwolves at Clippers



Date: Monday, Jan. 22



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



TV: NBATV

NBATV Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis

Analysis: The Clippers are one of the most surprising success stories in the NBA this season, and the Wolves are living up to the lofty expectations placed on them after making the huge move to acquire Jimmy Butler this offseason. It's a tale of two teams -- while the Wolves are led by star power from Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, the Clippers have gone on an incredible run with lesser known players like Jawun Evans, Tyrone Wallace and Montrezl Harrell leading the way.

L.A. is starting to get healthy, with Blake Griffin nearing full strength and DeAndre Jordan close to a return. But it's been journeyman sixth man Lou Williams who has been a revelation for the Clippers. Williams is making a bid to be an All-Star by averaging 30.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 15 games.

The Wolves come in at 30-18, in the top half of the Western Conference playoff standings. Towns has been particularly dominant of late, averaging 20.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over his last nine games. It should be a good one.