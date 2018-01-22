Timberwolves vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Here's how to watch Jimmy Butler and the Wolves take on Blake Griffin and the Clippers
How to watch Timberwolves at Clippers
- Date: Monday, Jan. 22
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Clippers are one of the most surprising success stories in the NBA this season, and the Wolves are living up to the lofty expectations placed on them after making the huge move to acquire Jimmy Butler this offseason. It's a tale of two teams -- while the Wolves are led by star power from Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, the Clippers have gone on an incredible run with lesser known players like Jawun Evans, Tyrone Wallace and Montrezl Harrell leading the way.
L.A. is starting to get healthy, with Blake Griffin nearing full strength and DeAndre Jordan close to a return. But it's been journeyman sixth man Lou Williams who has been a revelation for the Clippers. Williams is making a bid to be an All-Star by averaging 30.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 15 games.
The Wolves come in at 30-18, in the top half of the Western Conference playoff standings. Towns has been particularly dominant of late, averaging 20.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over his last nine games. It should be a good one.
