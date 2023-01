Who's Playing

Memphis @ Minnesota

Current Records: Memphis 31-17; Minnesota 25-25

What to Know

This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.36 points per game. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a victory, while Memphis will be looking to right the ship.

The Timberwolves were able to grind out a solid win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, winning 111-102. Minnesota's shooting guard Anthony Edwards did his thing and had 37 points and five assists along with six boards. Edwards' night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, the Grizz was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 122-120 to the Golden State Warriors. Point guard Ja Morant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 29 points and 12 dimes.

Minnesota's victory brought them up to 25-25 while Memphis' loss pulled them down to 31-17. The Timberwolves are 13-11 after wins this season, and the Grizz is 8-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won 22 out of their last 33 games against Minnesota.