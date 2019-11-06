Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 6 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies matchup 10,000 times.
The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. Memphis is 1-5 overall and 1-3 at home, while Minnesota is 4-2 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Timberwolves are 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games against the Grizzlies, while Memphis is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games overall. Minnesota is favored by five-points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds, while the Over-Under is set at 226. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. In fact, the model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The model has taken into account that Memphis dropped its third straight game Monday night, falling to Houston 107-100. Guard Ja Morant continues to impress, scoring 23 points, recording six assists and grabbing five rebounds in the loss. While the Grizzlies are 1-5, Morant is getting NBA Rookie of the Year attention by averaging 19.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Memphis allows 117.3 points per game, the sixth-worst total in the NBA, and scores just 105.5 points per game.
The Timberwolves, meanwhile, welcome back center Karl-Anthony Towns from a two-game suspension for fighting 76ers center Joel Embiid, and just in the nick of time -- as they were thumped by the Bucks 134-106 on Monday night. Minnesota has been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA, winning four of its first six games to start the season. Guard Andrew Wiggins has been solid so far, averaging 21.2 points per game. But Towns has been the star in Minnesota -- averaging 27.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.0 assist per game.
Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven road games, but have only won three of its last 18 games at Memphis. The Grizzlies have seen the total go Under in four of their last five games, and the total has also gone Under in six of their last seven games against the Timberwolves.
So who wins Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
-
