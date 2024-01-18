The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an exciting Western Conference matchup on Thursday. Minnesota is 29-11 overall and 16-2 at home, while Memphis is 15-25 overall and 11-10 on the road. The Timberwolves have won their first two meetings this season by an average of 23 points.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is a 12-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 214 points. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 42-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Minnesota. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread: Timberwolves -12

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies over/under: 214 points

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies money line: Timberwolves: -775, Grizzlies: +533

MEM: The Grizzlies are 12-9 ATS on the road this season

MIN: The Timberwolves are 10-6-2 ATS at home this season

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are significantly banged up at the moment with Ja Morant (shoulder) out for the season, followed by fellow guard Marcus Smart suffering a finger injury in the ensuing game to cost him six weeks. Then Desmond Bane, who was averaging 24.4 points per game and controlling the offense during the stretches Morant's been out with injury after a suspension, suffered a sprained left ankle this week and is expected to miss six weeks. With Derrick Rose (thigh) also out, the Grizzlies can't catch a break lately, especially in the backcourt.

Memphis will likely need a huge performance from Jaren Jackson Jr. to cover the margin on Thursday. The 24-year-old power forward is averaging 21.2 points per game this season and will likely be the focal point of the offense over the next few weeks. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has never had this much offensive pressure on him, but Memphis will need him to produce. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have the second-best record in the NBA and best mark in the Western Conference at 29-11 nearing the midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season. They've built a young core around Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, who have elevated themselves to superstar status since both were selected as No. 1 overall picks. But even the most optimistic Timberwolves fan wouldn't have seen a potential No. 1 seed in the West coming this season after being in the play-in tournament last year.

Edwards is averaging 26 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists with Towns adding 21.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. But it's the Minnesota defense that has elevated it above the rest in the West. The Timberwolves are allowing 107.6 ppg this season, the lowest in the NBA by nearly three points. The Grizzlies averaged 100 ppg in their two matchups against Minnesota this year with the Timberwolves winning both contests by at least 22 points. See which team to pick here.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Wolves 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wolves vs. Grizzlies, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model on a 42-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.