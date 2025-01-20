The Memphis Grizzlies look to win for the fourth time in five games when they battle the Minnesota Timberwolves in a key Western Conference matchup on Monday afternoon. Memphis is coming off a 140-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, while Minnesota dropped a 124-117 decision to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. The Timberwolves (22-20), third in the Northwest Division, are 12-10 on the road this season. The Grizzlies (27-15), second in the Southwest Division, are 15-5 on their home court. Ja Morant (foot) is questionable for Memphis, while Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Minnesota.

Tipoff from FedEx Forum in Memphis is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota leads the all-time regular-season series 57-53, including wins in seven of the past 10 matchups. The Grizzlies are 5-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 235. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 135-97 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -5

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies over/under: 235 points

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis -212, Minnesota +!75

MIN: The Timberwolves have covered the spread in 28 of their last 44 road games (+10.35 units)

MEM: The Grizzlies have hit the game total over in 46 of their last 75 games (+14.10 units)



Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks at SportsLine

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is coming off a 19-point and four-assist effort in Friday's win over the Spurs. In his last matchup against Minnesota on Jan. 11, he scored 33 points and added eight rebounds in a 127-125 win. He had a double-double with 35 points and 13 rebounds in a 119-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 6. In 40 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals in 29.3 minutes.

Shooting guard Desmond Bane is a solid option on offense for Memphis. In 33 games, including 32 starts, he is averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.4 minutes. He is connecting on 49% of his field goals, including 37% from 3-point range, and 85.9% of his free throws. Bane is coming off a double-double in Friday's win at San Antonio with 22 points, 14 assists, six rebounds and three steals. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards, the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, powers the Minnesota offense. In 42 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.7 minutes. He is hitting on 44.4% of his field goals, including a blistering 42.9% from 3-point range, and 84.5% of his free throws. In a 116-99 win over the New York Knicks on Friday, he registered a double-double with 36 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes.

Power forward Julius Randle has also been a dominant force. In Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers, he scored 20 points, while grabbing 14 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. He had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-106 win over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 13. In 42 starts, he is averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 33 minutes of action. See which team to pick here.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going under on the total, projecting 222 combined points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 135-97 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.